Five pound note stolen from piece of art based on cost of living crisis

Grace's work, Fiver Glued to Floor *Not Clickbait*.

A sculpture created by Grace Clifford that features a five pound note encased in a slab of cement has been vandalised.

The artwork titled, Fiver Glued to Floor Prank *Not Clickbait*, had its fiver stolen.

She created the sculpture to highlight the common and comical occurrence of discovering a fiver on the street, whilst implying a cynical nod to the “so close yet so far” illusion of financial stability that many face in the UK.

Grace Clifford outside The Black Rock pub on the opening night of her exhibition.

Luckily, Grace was able to laugh at the unexpected alternation to the piece and thinks the mystery collaborator has added another layer to her exhibition.

She said: “I think it is really funny and interesting.

“The work is about stealing money and that was the joke.

“For the note to be stolen, it comes full circle.

“There is also the aspect that it happened in the gallery. I’ve got work in the pub, where you would expect something to be stolen or messed with.

“But people act differently in a gallery, there are certain sets of behaviours that are expected in a gallery.

“For people to go against that, it is really important. Art should be interacted with, galleries should be a space where people can be more open and active.”

Grace is originally from Birmingham and currently studies at Sheffield Hallam University.

She got involved in the art scene in Wakefield through the bi-monthly Artwalk.

Grace added: “Whether it is an intentional act or not is really interesting.

“We will never know whether somebody saw the note and thought they would be able to use it or whether it was a protest or statement.

“I wish I had had the foresight to think about doing it.”

The work is currently on display at The Art House and is part of Grace’s multi-site exhibition, Going Up in the World which is on display until September 8.

Her artwork is also being shown at Wakefield Pie Shop and the Black Rock pub.