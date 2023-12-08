Five Towns' young stars ready to fly into Castleford in 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang'

This December, local children are preparing to take audiences on a magical journey, bringing the beloved classic film “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” to life on the stage at Castleford Civic Centre.

KAOS Productions, based in Kippax, performed their first show in 1960 and have been well-known locally for many years, with their 2022 version of “Nativity! The Musical” receiving rave reviews.

In preparation for "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang”, the 22 young performers and 15 adults have been working hard to bring their characters to life by taking part in choreography, singing and acting sessions multiple times a week since September.

The plot centres around the Potts family - Caractactus and his two children, Jeremy and Jemima, and their wild Grandpa Potts – whose rusty old car ends up being far more exciting than they ever thought, taking them on fantastical adventure to the far-off land of Vulgaria.

The cast can't wait to perform for an audience, after months of intense rehearsals

Adapted for the stage by Jeremy Sams, the musical features a host of memorable sing-along hits, including the title track "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” itself.

Kyle Spence, 11, plays one of the Jeremys.

He said: “We watch ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’ on TV every Christmas. My grandad always sang the songs to my mum and then to me, so it’s a really special movie.

"Performing in it at this time of year is really amazing. Seeing it live, instead of on a screen, is really magical.

The cast of 22 children and 15 adults are excited to be performing this much-loved family classic

"We can’t wait to get on stage with it now.”

This family-friendly, all singing, all-dancing spectacular is directed by Charlotte Spowage, choreographed by Rea Lawrenson and musical direction is by Sean Gleeson.

It opened on Wednesday, and it runs until Sunday, December 10, with special matinee performances on December 9 and 10, perfect for those with younger children to enjoy a daytime theatre experience.

To book, visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/castleford/castleford-civic-centre/chitty-chitty-bang-bang/e-zqeeqz