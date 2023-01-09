Natasha Berthiaume, Head of Brand at Hometree, the boiler and home emergency cover provider, has shared five clever ways to keep your home warm and working for less than £10 per hack.

Radiator valve - £9.95

Radiator valves are ideal for controlling the temperature across different rooms in your home. They are very affordable and you can pick one up for just £9.95 on Amazon.

Five ways to keep your home warm for less than a tenner each

Alternatively, you could buy a smart valve, which is linked to your smart thermostat to control the temperature from one place, and helps save even more on your energy bills.

The Energy Saving Trust estimates that you could save between £70 and £150 a year if you install thermostats and radiator valves in your home.”

Make or buy a ‘door snake’ - less than £5

A ‘door snake’, also known as a draft excluder, is great for preventing drafts that come through gaps between the door frame and the floor, as well as retaining the heat inside a room.

You can purchase one for as little as £8.23 on Amazon or even make your own.

Simply sew together a couple of sheets or scraps of fabric to make a long thin cloth sack, and fill it with dried peas or rice. Ideally something to give it enough weight to stay in place. You should measure the cloth to ensure it matches the width of the door frame.

Make sure furniture is not blocking your radiators- £0

It may seem obvious to point out, but having any kind of furniture, such as a sofa, chair or bed in front of the radiator will block the flow of heat into the room, causing it to stay cold whilst wasting energy and money.

It’s also worth noting that placing furniture close to a running electric or steam radiator can be hazardous and should be avoided.

Reduce your thermostat temperature- £0

Turning your thermostat down by a few degrees can help save money.

Many of us consider the ideal room temperature to be 21 degrees celsius, but reducing it by just a few degrees (to 18 degrees celsius) can make a notable difference to your energy bills.

If you have a condensing boiler, having the temperature turned up too high could impact efficiency.

To ensure your condensing boiler temperature is not too high, you can reduce the temperature of your radiator to 60 degrees celsius or lower, which will help your boiler run much more efficiently.

Insulate your pipework- £6.99

Purchasing and installing pipe insulation is a quick and easy way to prevent excessive heat-loss and help reduce your home energy usage. It also helps prevent your pipes from freezing and bursting during the colder periods.

