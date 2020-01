But so many memories. If you grew up in the 80s you'll definitely remember some, if not all, of these that would have been part of your everyday life. Go down memory lane and take a look - and let us know your memories!

1. Knight Rider Switching the TV on for Knight Rider was what Saturday night was all about. Who loved KIT?

2. Jelly Shoes Ok, maybe not with the socks, but these were the best things for your feet as kids...although the pain of a jelly shoe blister was not!

3. Cassette tape Ah, recording the top 10 from the radio, trying to pause before the DJ started talking. AND this happening...annoying!

4. Rubiks cube How much time did you waste trying to master this?

