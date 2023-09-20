News you can trust since 1852
Permission has been granted to build four flats above an empty city centre shop earmarked for a new Greggs store.
By Tony Gardner
Published 20th Sep 2023, 11:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 11:13 BST
Wakefield Council has approved an application to build the properties above the premises near to the entrance to The Ridings shopping centre.

Offices used to occupy the first and second floors.

The ground floor is also vacant, having previously been occupied by a travel agents, but the local authority has already given the go-ahead for a new Greggs outlet.

The former offices will be converted into one and two-bed properties.

A report submitted on behalf of the developer says: “Each of the four flats achieves and surpasses the nationally described minimum space standards, while also providing each of the habitable rooms with abundant natural lighting.

“Future residents will benefit from excellent pedestrian access and connectivity to the surrounding amenities.

“The city centre location provides close proximity to public transport links, retail, leisure facilities and employment opportunities.”

The plan also includes fitting “resilient bars and additional insulation” to prevent noise from the retail space below during business hours

Recommending the application for approval, an officer’s report says: “The ground floor unit is currently vacant but recent planning applications suggest it is to be fitted out as a Greggs.

“This use will have some associated noise from customers and machines during the day but would not cause harmful disturbance to residents above at night.

In November 2021, the high street bakery chain was given permission to re-paint and re-tile the building and install new condenser units and vents.

A Greggs store currently operates at a neighbouring unit on Cathedral Walk.

