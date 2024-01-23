Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Flowers have been left on Denby Dale Road after the 27-year-old’s death on Wednesday evening.

People have also been leaving messages of condolence online.

One said: “How sad, such a beautiful young lady. RIP.”

Floral tributes have been left at the scene where Leah Senior died on Denby Dale Road

Another read: “RIP young lady, sincere condolences to her family.”

Leah, from Huddersfield, died from injuries sustained from falling from a moving white Transit van.

A 25-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drug driving offences, has been bailed pending further enquiries.

The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team is continuing to investigate the incident and would like to speak to anyone in the area of the Denby Dale Road and Hollin Lane between 8.20 and 8.40pm who saw or has footage of the incident or who saw the white Transit van just prior to the incident.