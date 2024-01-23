Floral tributes have been left at the scene where Leah Senior died on Denby Dale Road

Floral tributes left at scene where Leah Senior died after falling from a moving van
Flowers have been left on Denby Dale Road after the 27-year-old’s death on Wednesday evening.
People have also been leaving messages of condolence online.
One said: “How sad, such a beautiful young lady. RIP.”
Another read: “RIP young lady, sincere condolences to her family.”
Leah, from Huddersfield, died from injuries sustained from falling from a moving white Transit van.
A 25-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drug driving offences, has been bailed pending further enquiries.
The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team is continuing to investigate the incident and would like to speak to anyone in the area of the Denby Dale Road and Hollin Lane between 8.20 and 8.40pm who saw or has footage of the incident or who saw the white Transit van just prior to the incident.
Anyone who can assist enquiries is asked to contact HMET on 101 referencing police log 1604 of January 17.