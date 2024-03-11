Flowers left on Dewsbury Road in tribute to 'much loved' 80-year-old Wakefield grandfather

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Nottingham, from Lupset, died in hospital after he was hit by a blue Vauxhall Astra while crossing the road on Friday, March 1, at the junction with Waterton Road at around 1.50pm.

His family said he was a "much-loved" husband, father and grandfather.

Floral tributes have been left at the scene of the crash with many leaving messages of condolence on social media.

Flowers have been left at the scene of the accident where John Nottingham was hit by a car while crossing Dewsbury Road.

One person wrote: “So sad. RIP John. My thoughts are with all the family at this sad time.”

Another said: “R.I.P John such a lovely man, sending love and thoughts to all his family.”

Police have appealed for witnesses.

DS Adam Firth of the Major Collision and Enquiry Team, said: “We are conducting a number of investigations into the collision which very sadly resulted in John’s death, and specially trained officers have been working to support his family.

The much-loved grandfather died the day after the accident.

“We continue to want to speak to anyone who saw the collision or who has footage of the incident. We understand there was a potential witness driving a white Vauxhall Corsa that stopped at the traffic lights close to the scene.

“We are appealing for this driver to come forward and also any witnesses that stopped and gave first aid to Mr Nottingham until the emergency services arrived.”