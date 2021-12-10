Food bank to expand after planning permission granted
A church that provides a food bank has been given planning permission to expand.
Friday, 10th December 2021, 9:00 am
The Solid Rock Church in Havercroft has successfully applied to convert the loft space in its single storey building on Bethan Court.
The church’s food bank was set up in the wake of the pandemic, and the space is needed to keep up with demand.
A spokesman said: “Solid Rock church provides a range of facilities to help the local community. However, these facilities are limited by the building’s current lack of space.”