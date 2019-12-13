Food Banks struggling across the Wakefield district with figures tripling this year as Christmas approaches

Food Banks in the district are seeing the highest figures this year with some more than triple of last years at The Resource Food bank, Ossett.

The Resource Food Bank are preparing to hand out over 308 food parcels to families in need, compared to only 77 needed in 2017.

Peter and Marie Moore have seen the highest figures yet at The Resource.

It is estimated to cost £15,000 this month, if donations were not made, alone as the festive season begins.

Marie Moore, lead volunteer at The Resource, said: “We are having a lot more families coming to us, it is the busiest year we have ever had and we have never seen so many families.”

The Food Bank offers food parcels to families and single people who struggle and have a professional referral.

Peter Moore, lead volunteer at The Resource, said: “We do really have an amazing community, we would not be able to do it without them.

“We have spent £600 alone this week on extra shopping to be able to provide food parcels.”

Individuals within the community, businesses and organisations all help donate to help the Food Bank in order to provide to the people in need over the past 20 years.

“We would not survive without the community helping and we are so grateful.

“We need people to continue to help us with donations, we receive continuous donations but they go straight back out to families.

The Resource also offer support in debt management and budgeting to those that need it by signposting to other organisations including Christians Against Poverty.

The Resource Food Bank can be found at Christ Church South Ossett.

You can also visit their website for further information here.