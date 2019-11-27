Food donations welcome as Ossett's reverse advent calendar returns for 2019

Ossett's reverse advent calendar is back for its second year with all donations more than welcome.

Working like a normal advent calendar, under every day in December, there is a photograph suggesting what people can donate to The Resource Food Bank at South Ossett Church.

The advent calendar will offer suggestions on what to purchase.

Organiser Louise Austerfield said: "Everyone wanted to help the foodbank, but were unsure how to.

"So, we came up with this idea. It alleviates stress from The Resource while trying to help everyone."

Dean Austerfield from the Flooring shop in Wellgate, will be the designated drop-off point for donations and will be open Monday to Friday from 9am-5pm and Saturday from 9am-4pm, starting from December 2 until December 20.

People are welcome to donate once a day, week or month, with donations of sealed and in-date food.

It's been said that tinned meat is in high demand.

Last year, 13 trolleys of food was donated to the foodbank with the help of the community.

Mrs Austerfield said: "It made such a huge impact for such a long time. It's just great."