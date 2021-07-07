The young folk of Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford are ready for tonight's game!

Football Fever! Our little England supporters show off their kits and flags ready for tonight's big match

Many children headed off to school and nursery this morning already showing the England team they'll be cheering them on tonight.

By Leanne Clarke
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 2:45 pm
Updated Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 2:47 pm

From flags painted on faces, dressing in red and white to proudly sporting full England kits, the younger residents of the Wakefield district well and truly have football fever!

We asked for photos of your little ones dressed to impress and, once again, you haven't disappointed!

Thanks to everyone who shared - every one of them look amazing!

Now, C'MON ENGLAND!

1. Three Lions

Niki Spinx shared this photo of her happy little one.

2. Match ready

Sally Humphreys shared her photos of grandson, Kayden.

3. Waving the flag

Kelly Snee said: "William and Katie already and excited for the match!"

4. All ready

Andrea Nicholsonsaid "My Granddaughter, Aria, all ready."

