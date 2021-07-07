Football Fever! Our little England supporters show off their kits and flags ready for tonight's big match

From flags painted on faces, dressing in red and white to proudly sporting full England kits, the younger residents of the Wakefield district well and truly have football fever!

We asked for photos of your little ones dressed to impress and, once again, you haven't disappointed!

Thanks to everyone who shared - every one of them look amazing!

Now, C'MON ENGLAND!

1. Three Lions Niki Spinx shared this photo of her happy little one. Buy photo

2. Match ready Sally Humphreys shared her photos of grandson, Kayden. Buy photo

3. Waving the flag Kelly Snee said: "William and Katie already and excited for the match!" Buy photo

4. All ready Andrea Nicholsonsaid "My Granddaughter, Aria, all ready." Buy photo