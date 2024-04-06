For Harry: The Evans family taking on Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon for eight-year-old Harry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In summer 2023, Harry was sadly diagnosed with a severe brain tumour.

Devastating news for all of the family, in particular Harry, Harry embarked on a cruel journey to fight this horrible disease.

While his school mates continued their studies, Harry started a cycle of six weeks of proton therapy and has currently completed two out of four rounds of chemotherapy.

The Evans family will be taking on the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon on Sunday, May, 12 for a very special person, their cousin Harry Evans.

In response to the devastating news, the family knew they wanted to do something to show their support for Harry.

Six cousins, aged 18 to 21 and one uncle have decided to run the marathon in aid of the Children’s Brain Tumour Research Centre at the University of Nottingham.

With Harry living in Wakefield with his family, it made sense for the family to run the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon, with the hope that Harry can join the family at the finish line.

Jac, Harry’s cousin, said: “We are all desperate to try and make a difference in the battle against children’s brain cancer.

"It was important to our family that all money raised would head to a charity which focuses on research on brain tumours. After searching for one that felt right for us we came across the Children’s Brain Tumour Research Centre.

“We felt this was the right charity for us due to it having some family connections, such as it being in the city Harry was born in, as well as it being specific to children’s brain tumours. It’s an incredible cause and we’ve been in contact with the charity and had a lovely response to our upcoming challenge.”

On February 14, it was announced that the group had reached a fantastic milestone, £1,000 raised for their chosen charity.

“All of us at Run4Haz wanted to say a massive thank you to everyone who’s donated and supported our cause so far. If you want to donate head to our JustGiving page, link is in our Instagram bio. Let’s keep pushing and getting ready for the Leeds Marathon on May 12th.”

To support Harry, go to https://www.justgiving.com/page/run4haz