'Forever grateful' fundraising six to tackle London Marathon for Wakefield Hospice

The team of six runners will be donning a Wakefield Hospice running vest to help raise awareness and support for hospice care by running 26.2 miles around the capital.

Fundraising Manager Keeley Harrison said, “We would like to wish all our marathon runners good luck for Sunday.

"They have worked so hard with months of intensive training to prepare for the big race – they have shown so much commitment and dedication. We are so grateful to each and every one of them for running to support patient care at Wakefield Hospice.”

Harry land, Tom Cotton and Alice Chng, Daniel Wood and Rebecca Mobley.

And each of the six have their own personal reasons as to why they’re running for such a great cause.

Andy Holdsworth, 38, said “I’m running in memory of friends and family who have received care from Wakefield Hospice with the aim of raising much needed funds so this wonderful charity can carry on providing for families in their time of need.”

Rebecca Mobley, 44, said: “I ran the Yorkshire Marathon in 2015 and said I’d never do another but I did run London in 2018. It was the hottest London Marathon in history, I cried for the last four miles. I decided to run it again as I know my last experience wasn’t the best.

"The hospice is practically on my door step and both my grandma and a close friend who lost her battle with breast cancer in her early 30s passed peacefully in the hospice. The team at the hospice are amazing, caring and hardworking people, I’m thankful that Wakefield has such a loving care facility.”

Daniel Wood said: "My mum spent the last four months of her life being cared for by the lovely staff at Wakefield Hospice. From a friendly face when visiting, to the comfort they provided when things weren’t going well, they truly made the last difficult months we had with my mum the best they could be - it seems only right that I give something back.”

Tom Cotton said: “My grandpa was cared for at Wakefield Hospice 20 years ago and they were fantastic throughout.”

Harry Land, 29, said: “I’m running for Wakefield Hospice as it’s a great cause and very close to our family, unfortunately my grandad passed away in the hospice and received amazing care. We appreciate everything they did for him and I’m delighted to have the opportunity to run and raise funds for our wonderful hospice.”

Alice Chng, 28, said she’s running the marathon after losing her dad. “The reason I would like to run and fundraise for the Wakefield Hospice is because of the incredible care the hospice team provided to my dad during his final weeks.

“The amazing staff did a wonderful job of managing his pain and making sure he was comfortable, which was something he was struggling with for a very long time.