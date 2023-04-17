'Forever grateful' Runners taking on the London Marathon for Wakefield Hospice

This Sunday, April 23, the team of 11 runners will take on the TCS London Marathon, running the 26.2 miles around the capital.

Wakefield Hospice fundraising manager, Keeley Harrison said: “We would like to wish all our marathon runners good luck for Sunday.

"They have worked so hard with months of intensive training to prepare for the big race – they have shown so much commitment and dedication. We are so grateful to each and every one of them for running and raising funds to support patient care at Wakefield Hospice.”

A team of runners are preparing to tackle the marathon of a lifetime to raise vital funds for Wakefield Hospice.

Samantha Slatter, 50, will be running the London Marathon for the first time, having run the Yorkshire Marathon last October.

She said: “Wakefield Hospice is my local hospice and I know a few people that have been admitted for end of life care, they do such and amazing job caring for people.”

It’s also the first full marathon for 52-year-old Mark Dobson.

He said: “I’ve done two half marathons before. Running is an important part of my life and to run the London Marathon is quite a privilege and will make a great memory. I feel the hospice is a worthy charity to run for as it is local and everyone I speak to only has good things to say about it."

Ellyn Bramley is running London for the first time.

Graham Auty, 40, is also running his first marathon on a ballot place. He said: “I’m running for Wakefield Hospice because they have taken care of a number of my family members in recent years with great kindness and compassion at the end of their lives and I would like to be able to show how grateful I am by raising as much money as I can to say thank you from me and my whole family.”

Personal trainer Lotty Pickup, 51, said: “I have run two half marathons and like to run for the mental space it gives and the amazing fitness and health benefits.

"I’ve lived in Wakefield all my life and see how hard the hospice works to raise funds to provide such an amazing care for patients and their families.”

Simon Kendall, 47, is an experienced marathon runner. This will be his 10th marathon and the second time running London.

He said: “My main aim in running is to complete the six star major marathons. I’ve done Berlin, Boston, London and New York. I will be running Chicago in October and Tokyo in 2024.

"I have supported the hospice through my running for many years now and I’m looking forward to achieving my three in 28 challenge for the hospice, which started with the Manchester Marathon on April 16, then London this weekend and the Leeds Marathon in May.”

Running the marathon for the first time is Sarah Verity, 34. She said: “I went to London last year to support some friends running the marathon and it gave me the inspiration to run it myself. I’m running for Wakefield Hospice in memory of my mum who was cared for at the hospice in her final days, it means a lot to me to give back.”

Stephen Smales, 59, has run the London Marathon twice (once virtually), the Liverpool Rock n Roll Marathon three times and the Las Vegas Rock n Roll Marathon. He said; “It’s an iconic event that every runner should experience and I’m raising funds for a fantastic charity.”

Ellyn Bramley, 31, said: “I moved to London from Wakefield about eight years ago so it’s become my second home.

"I got into running during lockdown as a way to get out and explore the city and quickly turned into a keen runner. After training for the Manchester Half in 2021, I vowed never to run a full marathon but here I am! I’ve heard the atmosphere is unreal and Londoners are almost as friendly as us Northerners cheering everyone on.

"Wakefield Hospice looked after my nana when she was ill. My mum still talks about how amazing all the team were during such a difficult time for the family."

The runners have online fundraising pages to raise sponsorship for the marathon and between them are aiming to raise over £12,000 for patient care at Wakefield Hospice.

