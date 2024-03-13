'Forever in our hearts': Tributes left for 17-year-old crash victim Tyler Wilson

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Flowers, heartfelt notes and rugby shirts have been left for the 17-year-old, named locally as Tyler Wilson.

Tyler died following the crash, which happened in Kirkthorpe Lane at 8.17am on Wednesday, March 6, and involved a Honda motorcycle and a Yamaha moped.

He was rushed to hospital after suffering serious injuries, where he later died.

Tyler has been described as 'the life of the party'

Tributes have been paid to Tyler, who was a huge Wakefield Trinity rugby team fan.

The Trinity v Featherstone game at the weekend saw a minutes applause to remember him.

Posting on their Facebook page, Trinity said: “Thank you to fans of both sides who joined in a minutes applause to remember Tyler Wilson who passed away last week aged just 17.”

Heartfelt messages have been left with floral tributes at the roadside where the crash happened, with one reading ‘Always, forever in our hearts. You were one in a million, don’t know how much you will be truly missed.’

Heartfelt messages have been left.

Another reads ‘Gonna miss you, you absolute legend. Never going to be forgotten’, while another says ‘Rest in peace to the life of the party. Taken too soon, forever in our hearts and memories.’

Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team are continuing to appeal for anyone who has witnessed this crash or the circumstances leading up to it to make contact.

Anyone who was in the area around the time of this collision who has a dashcam fitted is asked to check whether they have any footage of any part of this incident.