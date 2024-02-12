Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wakefield Council has granted planning permission to turn the old Butchers Arms building into a residential property.

The building, on Stanley Road, Eastmoor, has been empty since the business closed last year and has been a target for vandals.

Council officers have given the go-ahead to transform the building into a four bed house with four parking spaces.

The council previously gave permission for the first floor of the property to be used as bed and breakfast accommodation in 2020.

An officer’s report says: “As this is an existing building within the main urban area of Wakefield, close to the city centre, of which the upper floor is an existing residential flat, the proposal is considered to make efficient use of the existing building which has become vacant and subject to vandalism and is becoming an eyesore.”

The report said the proposals would add to the mix of accommodation available in the city centre.

There are no plans to change the outside of the property but a condition attached to the planning consent includes removing the pub sign.

The document says removal of external signage is necessary “to protect the visual amenity of the building and wider area.”

It adds: “It is considered that the proposed change of use would have less of an impact on the neighbouring uses than the existing use.

“A single dwelling would generate significantly less noise and disturbance than a public house.

“The application site is in a sustainable location with good connections to the city centre and public transport.