Former care home to be transformed into housing for Pinderfields medical staff
and live on Freeview channel 276
Plans have been submitted to turn the old Brantwood Hall care facility into “high quality” houses and apartments.
Developer Proper Unions said the new homes on North Avenue would be ideal for staff working at nearby Pinderfields Hospital.
The buildings have been vacant since a new care home was built next to the site.
A planning statement says: “It is highly likely given the location of the property close to Pinderfields Hospital that apartments would be occupied by healthcare workers either as their primary residence or a pied-a-terre.
“The size of the semi-detached dwellings would ensure new family housing in a sustainable urban location.”
Plans submitted to Wakefield Council include demolishing a small building on the site to separate a block of nine apartments and two four-bed homes.
A new entrance and private drive for 13 vehicles would also be constructed.
The document says: “The design of the scheme is of a high quality and where replacements and alterations are necessary will utilise materials which are complementary to the existing building and local character.
“The refurbishment of the properties will ensure an improved visual appearance to the wider site, and indeed improving the streetscene from the currently vacant building.”
The proposed development would require the removal of a number of trees on site.
The report adds: “The proposal would not result in the loss of the care home facility or jobs, Brantwood Care Home was relocated to the new build facility directly to the north of the development site.”