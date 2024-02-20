Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Councillors are being asked to approved the temporary appointment of Tony Reeves to replace outgoing chief executive Andrew Balchin.

Mr Reeves is a former deputy chief executive at Wakefield, leaving the authority in 2006 to take over the top role at Bradford.

Councillors have been recommended to agree to the appointment ahead of a vote at a full council meeting on February 28.

If approved, Mr Reeves would move into the role on April 1 until a permanent chief executive has been appointed.

Councillors have also been asked to approve a salary of £185,000 for the new permanent chief executive.

Local authorities have a statutory duty to appoint a chief executive.

A report says: “The appointment of an interim chief executive will ensure that the council will continue to make progress with our strategic and budgetary priorities without undue delay.

“The proposed salary package for the permanent chief executive role is in line with other similar sized authorities locally and nationally and will ensure we recruit a suitably experienced chief executive.”

The report adds: “Council could decide not to appoint an interim chief executive.

“However this option is not recommended as the council must have a statutory head of paid service.

“Council could propose an alternative salary however this is not recommended.”

The next phase of the selection process for the permanent role is due to take place in March.

The chosen candidate is expected to be in place by the summer.

Mr Reeves served as Wakefield’s deputy chief executive between 2003 and 2006.

More recently he has held a number of high-profile leadership roles, including as interim chief executive at Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead Council and chief executive at Liverpool City Council.

Between 2006 and 2024 he spent eight years as chief executive at Bradford Council.

Mr Balchin will step down at the end of March after 36 years in local government.

He has spent just over three years as the authority’s most senior officer.

He was formally appointed to the £175,000-a-year position in December 2020, after three months as interim chief executive, following the departure of previous chief executive Merran McRae.