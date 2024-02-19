Former chip shop to be demolished to make way for high school expansion

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wakefield Council has granted planning permission for Outwood Academy City Fields to have the building bulldozed.

School leaders say the development will improve safety and reduce anti-social behaviour.

The plan includes installing new fencing and car parking spaces once the former business has been flattened.

A planning statement submitted on behalf of the school says the building was recently purchased from Wakefield District Housing.

The current number of students attending the school is 799 and will expand to 1050 places over the next four years.

The document says: “The building currently serves no use to the public and does not present any potential benefits for the school.

“Demolition is the most economical and efficient way to address the issues relating to the site and building.

Wakefield Council has granted planning permission for Outwood Academy City Fields to have a former chip chop demolished. Google image from 2015

“The demolition will also remove an unsightly building and open up the frontage of the school site to the community.”

The school joined the Outwood Grange Academies Trust (OGAT) in 2018 and was previously known as Wakefield City Academy.

The statement adds: “The proposed new fencing will be within the school site and not visible from a public highway. An access gate will be provided along the fence.

“The need for a new fence has arisen due to safeguarding concerns and to allow for the separation of the existing sports fields from the adjacent steep banking.