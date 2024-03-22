Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The site is a vacant building that was most recently in use as a dental surgery, at 11 Station Lane, and would house five people.

One resident said: “Featherstone doesn't need this kind of accommodation. There is no parking available on this street as it is residents only which is already occupied by the tenants on George Street.

“Five extra people will create more rubbish and nowhere for bins to be securely stored."

Station Lane, Featherstone. Picture by Google

Another said: “Losing a dentist will be a significant loss with double the population and half the facilities.”

Another said: “Station lane has so much potential, yet it just gets worse week by week.”

Last year a report by Wakefield Council’s adult services, public health and the NHS committee showed that 40 per cent of 12-year-old in the district have tooth decay.

As part of the consultation, West Yorkshire Police designing out crime officer Lisa Reardon wrote: “Whilst we acknowledge that there is a requirement for affordable types of accommodation, there are reservations regarding this type of use, mainly that many HMOs experience repeat crimes relating to thefts from within the dwelling, burglaries from bedrooms and anti-social behaviour issues.”

Wakefield Council’s case officer report, which recommended the plan for approval, stated: "Objections have been received raising concerns about the loss of the dental service previously provided at the site.