Former Featherstone Rovers captain Tim Spears to run in London Marathon for Rob Burrow and MND Association

The ex-professional rugby player will run 26.2 miles in the nation’s capital next month to raise awareness of Motor Neurone Disease (MND) and money for the leading MND charity, MND Association.

Tim, who has also played for Castleford Tigers, York City Knights, Dewsbury Rams and Batley Bulldogs, first met Rob, who is from Pontefract, over 25 years ago when they both played at Featherstone Lions as young teens.

Tim said: “Following Rob Burrow’s diagnosis in 2019, I, like so many others players, wanted to do something to help raise funds and awareness.

Former Featherstone Rovers captain, Tim Smith, will be running in the London Marathon to raise money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association on behalf of Rob Burrow.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"In June 2020 me and a number of former players completed a 30-hour Wattbike challenge.

"Following the success of this ride and seeing what a difference the funds can make, I wanted to do more.

“I first saw Rob as a 13 year old when he was in the age group above me at Featherstone Lions.

"Whilst he was clearly an exceptional talent, it was often said he would be too small.

Tim Smith played for Featherstone Rovers between 20019 and 2016.

“Watching Rob prove the doubters wrong and achieve such wonderful things over an outstanding career was a constant inspiration to me.

“I hope in completing the marathon I can continue to raise further awareness of the disease and also contribute much needed funds to support MND sufferers and their families through any difficulties they may be facing.”

It will be Tim’s first ever marathon, which he has been training for months for.

He added: “I’ve never run a marathon before. Obviously, I trained as a rugby player but marathon training is very different.

"The training has been eye opening, interesting and quite hard. But, if I can make a small difference in raising money and awareness of this disease then it is worth it.”

In December 2019, Rob revealed that he had been diagnosed with MND and he was appointed MBE in the 2021 New Years Honours List for his services to Rugby League and the MND community.