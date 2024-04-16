Former footballer and punditry national treasure Chris Kamara 'blown away' to be awarded Freedom of Wakefield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The ex-professional football player and punditry national treasure will be presented with the honour at a ceremony next month.

The Freedom of Wakefield is the highest award Wakefield Council can give to an individual or organisation for exceptional service to the district.

Mr Kamara said: “When I got the call, I just couldn’t believe it.

Chris Kamara says he will never leave Wakfield

"Freedom of the City for Shakey Wakey – unbelievable!

“I have lived in Wakefield longer than anywhere else. We came here in 1990 and 34 years later we are still here.

"The people and the places are amazing, and we will never leave Wakefield.

"All my family are here and it will always be our home.

“That is why this means so much to me, I’m blown away by it.”

He has been involved in raising millions for many charities over the years, including for Show Racism the Red Card and as a national ambassador for Marie Curie.

In recent years, he has been instrumental in raising awareness for apraxia after being diagnosed with the condition himself in 2022.

The Mayor of Wakefield Josie Pritchard will present the award at a civic ceremony on May 15, followed by a private reception in his honour.

Coun Pritchard said: “Chris is a local and national legend and an inspiration to so many people. We are absolutely delighted to be giving him the highest honour we can bestow – Freedom of the City.

“He has been a massive supporter of many charities, raising millions and making a difference to the lives of many.

"Locally, he is an active supporter of Wakefield Hospice, Andy’s Man Club and Pinderfields Hospital, to name but a few.”Wakefield Council leader Denise Jeffery said: “Chris is a true ambassador of our city, loved by everyone you speak to.

"We couldn’t ask for a more down to earth and genuine person to award this to.

“His contribution to charity and our city really is – unbelievable.”

During his 20-year football career, Chris played for nine English professional clubs.

He made a combined 641 appearances for Bradford City, Leeds United, Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, Portsmouth, Swindon Town, Stoke City, Luton Town and Brentford, scoring 71 goals and gaining three promotions.

He then went on to manage Bradford City and Stoke City a total of 126 times, leading Bradford to promotion in 1996.

His personality and enthusiasm made him a household favourite as a presenter and football analyst on Sky Sports from 1998 to 2022.

In particular he was a mainstay on Soccer Saturday between 1999 and 2022, bringing games to life with a unique turn of phrase, including infamously observing Spurs players were ‘fighting like beavers’ during a derby match with Arsenal.

Mr Kamara was appointed MBE in the 2023 New Year Honours list for services to football, anti-racism and charity.

Previous recipients of the Freedom of Wakefield honour include former chairman of the Rugby Football League, Sir Rodney Walker, Wakefield Trinity legend Neil Fox MBE and The 3rd Battalion The Rifles Regiment.