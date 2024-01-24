Former Haçienda DJ Graeme Park will headline club night in Pontefract
A new night called Back to House will host DJ Graeme Park at the town’s Northern Social venue.
Promoter Curtis Zack said: “We are thrilled to bring Back to House back to Pontefract and, with it, a serious clubbing experience to the town.
"The principle of Back to House is to bring world class DJs and artists to the town for the very first time, which helps raise the profile of Pontefract further.
“And obviously to throw some of the best parties that the town has ever seen.”
The Northern Social, which opened in September, is a 450 capacity music venue located in the town centre.
Tickets for the March night sold out in four weeks and planning is already underway for further dates in July and November.
Curtis said: “The response has been amazing, so that’s encouraged us to go even bigger and better in July.
"We have already secured another world famous DJ as our first headliner and are just finalising the details for a second headline artist, for what promises to be another must attend night.”
The Haçienda was a nightclub and venue that became famous during the Madchester years of the 1980s and early 1990s.
It was owned by Factory Records, which released music by Joy Division, New Order, A Certain Ratio, the Durutti Column, and Happy Mondays, among others.
The nightclub was demolished in 2002 and flats were built in its place.
The Haçienda’s vintage years were captured in the 2002 film 24 Hour Party People, which starred Steve Coogan as Factory founder Tony Wilson.