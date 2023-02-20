Former Jack Fultons store in Castleford town centre to be turned into betting shop

Wakefield Council has approved an application by BoyleSports UK to open a bookies at the building on Carlton Street.

Three people made objections to the local authority over the scheme.

An objection letter from one resident said: “I know we call Castleford ‘Cas Vegas’ sometimes, but that doesn’t mean we need another betting shop.”

Another objection letter stated: “Surely another betting shop doesn’t go well with the regeneration of Castleford?

“There are plenty of betting shops in Castleford (too many, really), another one is not needed.”

The council’s public health department is also opposed to the plan.

Health chiefs stated that the betting office could lead to an increase in gambling activity with a “risk of harm to vulnerable people.”

The objection also claims there is an “over-saturation of gambling establishments” in the area.

The building is within the Castleford Central and Glasshoughton ward, a recognised area of deprivation where people’s health, levels of fuel poverty and long-term unemployment are worse than the national average.

In response, the agent for Boylesports stated the new business would be a “sustainable development” by bringing a vacant town centre unit back into use.

The agent also said: “It would complement the existing retail function of the centre by enhancing footfall and facilitating linked trips along an enhanced pedestrian route.”

The unit, at the junction with Station Road, was previously occupied by frozen foods firm Jack Fulton but has been empty since early 2022.

Four full time and four part time jobs are expected to be created when the new business opens.

The agent response also states that half of betting shops have closed down in the town centre since 2019 and the addition of one would still be an overall reduction in the last four years.

The use would be licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission.

The application was recommended for approval by a council officer.

The offer’s report states:”Whilst it is agreed that a betting office may not be the most desirable use, significant weight is given to how long the unit has been vacant and the benefits that re-introducing an active frontage and vitality to the town centre would bring in this location.

“The application site is located within a town centre location and is a use that is considered acceptable in this location.”

BoyleSports has also applied for a premises licence under the Gambling Act.

Members of the public have until March 15 to make representations to the council.

In December last year BoyleSports was granted permission to open a betting shop at the former Poundworld building near to Wakefield’s Trinity Walk Centre.

