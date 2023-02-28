Wakefield Council has approved an application to build the properties at the site of the old Lee Moor pub, in Stanley.

The plan includes the partial demolition of a rear extension of the site on Lee Moor Road.

Full planning permission was granted for six one-bed flats and one three-bed flat.

The scheme includes eight car parking spaces, with nine secure cycle lockers in the basement.

An initial planning application, submitted last year, was for 11 flats but the number of proposed properties was later reduced.

A council officer’s report states: “Overall, the proposed design alterations are considered appropriate for the site’s context and would retain the character of the host property.

“All of the proposed flats would achieve an acceptable living environment.

“The surrounding area is predominantly in residential use and the intensification of residential use on this site would continue to operate in harmony with the surrounding area.”

Neighbours had raised concerns about a loss of privacy and “overshadowing” when the application was submitted.

