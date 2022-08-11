Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stanley Holmes

Hepworth House care home resident, Stanley Holmes, was overwhelmed to find that the Wakefield community had come together to celebrate his milestone.

Stanley woke up on his birthday to find the care home’s lounge decorated with balloons and decorations.

Pupils from Crofton Infants School and Saint Peters School in Stanley had each sent him a hand-made birthday card and a voice recording, in which they sang ‘Happy Birthday’.

Stanley then enjoyed a visit from Lawson Wright Studios, which specialises in portrait photography.

They taught Stanley how to use their photography equipment so that he could capture some beautiful memories on his special day.

Founder and Director of the Wakefield studio, Andy Lawson, said: “It was an absolute pleasure to meet Stanley on his birthday and see the interest he still has in photography. We could have chatted for hours. It was amazing to see him using our cameras and he loved that you can review your images immediately on the screen!

“Helping Stanley get some fantastic shots on his birthday was a real honour. We even managed to get Stanley’s first selfie!”

Stanley’s birthday didn’t end there as he was joined by fellow residents, friends and family for a birthday party.

Wakefield singer Andy Lloyd provided entertainment, singing Stanley’s favourite songs from Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin.

Andy said: “Stanley’s family were very welcoming to me and the afternoon was one of love and great friendship.”

Helen Batty, the Home Manager at Hepworth House, said: “It was an honour to be part of Stanley’s 102nd birthday, and we’re so glad we could make this day memorable for him. Thank you to everyone who helped us to give Stanley an incredible birthday!’

Stanley said: “I’m overwhelmed with how thoughtful everyone has been to make my birthday so special.”

When asked what his secret to living a long life was, Stanley said he had ‘partied well over the years.’

Hepworth House in Stanley is a purpose-built, luxury residential and dementia care home operated by Ideal Carehomes.