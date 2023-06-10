Ellie Benson started her training in Wakefield at ElliTe Studios

Ellie Benson began her career studying dance with ElliTe Studios in Wakefield before joining the prestigious Central School of Ballet in London.

The graduating class of 2023 at the centre for professional dance training is now embarking on this year’s Ballet Central Tour of the UK with Ellie among the ranks of young dancers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ellie, who is originally from Leeds, first danced on stage when she was very young with her local dance school and played a honey bee.

The first ballet she saw was Northern Ballet’s Nutcracker and whilst she was so young that she doesn’t really remember it, it inspired her dance ambitions.

Ellie said: “I have lots of moments I really cherish throughout my time dancing. One of my favourites would probably be when I danced as Cinderella in my dance school’s production.

"I could bring my own style and strengths to the role and it was a really lovely experience to perform with friends.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “Being at Central School of Ballet has allowed me to learn so much about the art form. I really enjoy learning, and it’s rewarding to think of how far I have come since beginning my training.

Dancer Ellie Benson, who trained in Wakefield, has joined the prestigious Ballet Central UK tour. The tour is underway, with multiple shows dotted across the country, ending on July 13 in London.

"We have worked really hard on the Ballet Central Tour and had so much fun and it will be amazing to have the opportunity to showcase that to our audiences,” she said..

Ballet Central is Central School of Ballet’s touring company formed in 1984 by Christopher Gable to provide student dancers with professional touring experience.

Populated by the final year students of the BA (Hons) Professional Dance & Performance degree, joining the Ballet Central company forms a core part of the degree course.

Inspiring new audiences, the tour is described by critics as “the perfect introduction to ballet for audiences of all ages”.

Ballet Central is Central School of Ballet’s touring company formed in 1984 by Christopher Gable to provide student dancers with professional touring experience.

This year’s tour combines renowned classical works from Sir Frederick Ashton and Michael Pink, along with contemporary repertoire from Sophie Laplane and two new commissions by Morgann Runacre-Temple and Darshan Singh Bhuller.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each piece has been specially chosen to help celebrate the 40th birthday of the world-renowned ballet school based in the South Bank arts community in Southwark.

The tour is playing around the country and finishes in London on July 13.