Former Wakefield Crown Court to be turned into bar, café and public events space

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Long-awaited plans have been approved to bring the 200-year-old building back into public use.

Council planners have given the go-ahead to the scheme which forms part of a major regeneration of the city’s civic quarter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds-based developers Rushbond will turn the building into a multi-use facility.

Wakefield's old crown court building was in danger of collapse when it was taken over by the council.

It will allow a cafe and licensed bar to operate in the building with other possible uses including a cinema, theatre, dance hall or live music venue.

A report says: ” A ‘village hub’ is proposed that offers space for performances, café, activities, workshops, lectures, health and wellbeing.”

The building, on Wood Street, has been derelict since it closed as a court in 1993 and is on Historic England’s ‘at risk’ register.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was bought by Wakefield Council when it fell into serious disrepair.

Plans have been approved to convert Wakefield’s historic Crown Court building into a performing arts space.

The courthouse was built in 1810 in the neo-Greek style and extended in 1849 and 1850.

The proposals have been welcomed by Wakefield Civic Society.

Society president Kevin Trickett said: “The neglect of the building and the ensuing vandalism going back over a quarter of a century has long been a concern not only of the society but also of local residents and businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were relieved when the council stepped in a few years ago to save the building from further damage and we now welcome the proposal to bring the building back into use through this exciting project, particularly as the conversion and renovation allows for community uses.”

Interior of Wakefield old Crown court building.

Recommending the scheme for approval, a planning officer’s report adds: “The proposed development will allow for the preservation of features of architectural, archaeological and historic interest and contribute significantly to the public benefit of retaining the building in a use that has the potential to benefit everyone that uses it.”

In March 2021, the council agreed to transform the civic quarter into a new neighbourhood of homes and public facilities.

Rushbond have also been granted permission to convert the former Wood Street police station into flats and build town houses on council-owned car parks at Rishworth Street and Gills Yard.