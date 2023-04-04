Former Wakefield headteacher to walk 500 miles across France and Spain in aid of hospice
A retired headteacher will be putting her best foot forward across the English Channel this week as she begins a 500 mile European walking challenge in aid of Wakefield Hospice.
Keen hiker Julie Allen, 63, who was awarded an MBE in 2017 for Services to Education, will be taking on the famous Camino de Santiago route, a renowned pilgrimage of medieval origin that sees walkers start in France and journey to Santiago de Compostela in Galicia, northwest of Spain.
Julie, who now lives in Walton, Wakefield, retired from her role as Headteacher at Birkwood Primary School in Cudworth in 2021 before swapping the classroom for the courtroom, to become a magistrate.
Speaking about the challenge, Julie said: “Over the years, I have always supported Wakefield Hospice as my charity of choice, right back to when I was a teacher at St Peter’s in Horbury and we encouraged the children to complete the Fun Run - they do such a wonderful job in our community.
“I decided to take on the Camino de Santiago as I was really keen to complete a physical challenge whilst I am still healthy and well, and to help raise vital funds for such an important cause.”
Setting off on Good Friday (April 7), Julie will be walking the equivalent of a half marathon every day for 39 days, before arriving in Santiago De Compostela on Tuesday, May 16.
Julie added: “At this stage I am feeling very nervous, I am most worried about missing my family who have been so supportive, and of course getting lost.
“I have done lots of training, including with Wakefield Walking Club, an excellent group for all ages and abilities. They’ve been a great help and I would encourage anyone to join, they are very welcoming and they offer three graded walks throughout the week.”
Keeley Harrison, Fundraising Manager at Wakefield Hospice, said: “Every year we see our amazing supporters go the extra mile to support our charity, and in Julie’s case she is taking it to the next level and going the extra 500 miles!
“We would like to say a huge thank you to Julie for her incredible support, and wish her the very best of luck with what will no doubt be a challenge of a lifetime.”
Wakefield Hospice supports patients with life-limiting illnesses, and their families, across the Wakefield district and must raise over £4m each year - with just 25 per cent of this coming from government sources, the support of the local community is vital.
Next month, Wakefield Hospice will be hosting a Ladies Who Lunch event with The Times bestselling author, poet, and newspaper columnist Milly Johnson and MC Pat Langham, as well the return of the popular Wakefield Hospice golf session in June, which will both help raise the much-needed funds.
If you would like to support Julie with her fundraising efforts, please visit her Just Giving page: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/julie-allen-mbe.
To find out more about Wakefield Hospice and how you can show your support, please visit www.wakefieldhospice.org or call 01924 331400.