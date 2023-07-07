Karl, his wife, Lynne Crossland, and his gym-loving friends and colleagues Paul Ellam and Lee-Anne Trotter, completed the gruelling 7.5-mile course battling the wind, rain and never-ending mud, defeating 20 military-based obstacles including running over fire, through water and taking on the 100ft slideaway, raising £100 for Veterans into Logistics – a charity that trains and supports veterans into new careers as HGV drivers.

Karl was a marine for 12 years and after he left the marines, he lived in Australia for two years where he enjoyed cycling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He’s been working at Mϋller for seven years since moving back to England, starting as an HGV driver and working his way up to driver trainer at Mϋller Milk and Ingredients Distribution (MMiD) Leeds Depot.

Former Wakefield marine, Karl Crossland, and his wife Lynne, and two friends completed The Total Warrior Great Northern Mud Run for the charity, Veterans into Logistics.

He’s competed in several Warrior and endurance challenges and chose to raise money for Veterans into Logistics this year through Mϋller’s partnership with the charity.

Mϋller has signed The Armed Forces Covenant, a promise to the nation to support those who serve or who have served in the military.

He said: “My wife and I have been doing challenges like this for years and we enjoyed taking part in Total Warrior this year with my Mϋller colleagues, despite the bad weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We all wanted to raise as much money as possible for Veterans into Logistics, as through our work at Mϋller, we see how the mentoring and training provided by the charity makes a huge impact and how a new career as a truck driver is so positive for ex-military personnel.

Karl raised £1,000 for the charity.

Veterans into Logistics general manager, John Harker MBE added: “On behalf of the charity, I would like to thank Karl, his wife Lynne, and his Mϋller colleagues and teammates Paul and Lee-Anne for raising £1000 for Veterans into Logistics by taking part in this epic endurance challenge.

“We receive great support from Mϋller through our partnership and are proud that their employees like Karl continue to support our mission outside of work. The money they have raised will go towards mentoring and training veterans into new careers as HGV Drivers.