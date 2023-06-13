Former West Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner’s HQ building could be transformed into city centre apartments

The headquarters building of the former West Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner could be converted into city centre apartments.

Ploughland House, on George Street, Wakefield, was the base for former crime commissioner Mark Burns-Williamson.

The position became defunct in May 2021 after responsibilities for policing were passed to West Yorkshire Major Tracy Brabin.

RT Developments has submitted proposals to Wakefield Council to convert the Grade II listed three-storey property into 12 apartments.

The eighteenth-century building was originally the Cattle Market Hotel and has also been a pub.

It was situated in the grounds of the Victoria Brewery and opposite the historic former cattle market.

A heritage impact document submitted on behalf of the developer describes the building as having “several areas of high artistic, architectural and archaeological interest.”

It states: “The proposed development seeks to convert the office space of the former police headquarters into residential use.

“This will include the creation of up to twelve one-bed apartments within the existing structure.

“The scheme aims to involve minimal structural intervention to retain the current historic layout.

“As such, the apartments will be created within the existing room divisions.”

The document states that the proposed scheme “will result in some minor negative impacts”, including the loss of some original walls and blocking doorways.

It adds: “The most significant positive heritage gain derived from the development will be the reinstatement of the original residential use of the building relating to when it was known as the Cattle Market Hotel.

“The sensitive approach to the scheme, the ability to appreciate and preserve the layout and historic character of the former hotel and public house will not be compromised by the limited changes.”

“It is considered that the development enhances the significance of the building by reinstating its original use.

The West Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner position replaced the West Yorkshire Police Authority when it was created in November 2012.

The role was held by Mr Burns-Williamson for its entirety from 2012 to 2021, before powers were transferred to the Mayor of West Yorkshire.