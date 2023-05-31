News you can trust since 1852
Four arrests made as police uncover cannabis farm after Wakefield house fire

Four people have been arrested after police were called to a fire at a Wakefield house and uncovered a cannabis farm.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 31st May 2023, 11:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 11:41 BST

West Yorkshire Police officers were called by the fire service at 11.30pm last night (Tuesday) to Oakes Street where, on arrival, they discovered a cannabis farm.

A police spokeswoman said three men and one woman have been arrested on suspicion of the production of a Class B drug and are in police custody.

Police remained outside the property this morning while Scene of Crime Officers investigate.

The fire broke out at the house on Oakes Street at around 11pm last night.The fire broke out at the house on Oakes Street at around 11pm last night.
A spokesperson from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Fire crews were called to reports of a house fire on Oakes Street, Wakefield last night around 11pm.

"Four firefighters in breathing apparatus quickly extinguished the fire which was in a room on the first floor. Crews left the incident at around midnight.”

Enquiries are ongoing.

Officers remain at the house while investigations take place.Officers remain at the house while investigations take place.
