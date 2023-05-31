West Yorkshire Police officers were called by the fire service at 11.30pm last night (Tuesday) to Oakes Street where, on arrival, they discovered a cannabis farm.

A police spokeswoman said three men and one woman have been arrested on suspicion of the production of a Class B drug and are in police custody.

Police remained outside the property this morning while Scene of Crime Officers investigate.

The fire broke out at the house on Oakes Street at around 11pm last night.

A spokesperson from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Fire crews were called to reports of a house fire on Oakes Street, Wakefield last night around 11pm.

"Four firefighters in breathing apparatus quickly extinguished the fire which was in a room on the first floor. Crews left the incident at around midnight.”

Enquiries are ongoing.