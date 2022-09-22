Free art exhibition featuring work by 200 Wakefield children to be held at the Art House this weekend

The event, organised by Wakefield Council, hosted at the Art House, is set in an exhibition showcasing some of the work produced by around 200 children from across the district who took part in ‘summer s’cool’, a programme of free, creative learning activities during the school holiday.

The celebratory event will showcase the art and music created by the young people in a professional exhibition setting and give people the chance to participate in drop-in creative workshops including DJ-ing, ceramics, design, songwriting, and model creation. There’s no need to book, and everyone is welcome.

Councillor Michael Graham, cabinet member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “We have many talented young people in our district, and this is a wonderful event that celebrates the achievements of an amazing group of young artists, and provides another opportunity to try something new, or develop existing skills.

“We want to show many young people as possible that careers in the arts or creative economy are within their reach, by giving chances to try new things with the guidance of creative professionals working in the sector.

The summer s’cool exhibition can be seen at the Art House, Drury Lane, Wakefield, until October 2.