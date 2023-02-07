Free car parking in Wakefield district council-run car parks set to end in April

Free parking in council-run car parks across the Wakefield district looks set to come to an end in April.

Wakefield Council has said the move is necessary to claw back close to £2m a year in parking charges as the local authority looks to plug a £24m funding gap.

Two hours’ free parking has been in place at many of the district’s off-street car parks since the start of the pandemic in April 2020.

A report to senior councillors says free parking provision results in an annual revenue reduction of £1.8m.

The figure represents almost 72 per cent of the council’s total income received from car parking charges.

The end to free parking is part of a range of proposed savings to balance its books over the next financial year.

A maximum council tax price hike, the scrapping of some council jobs and a reduction of some services have also been proposed.

A report to cabinet members states: “The initial budget proposal includes the reintroduction of car parking charges, which is estimated to increase income by £0.9m, and save £0.9m that would otherwise accrue if two hours’ free parking was to continue.

“The introduction of parking charges would therefore assist the council’s legal obligation to set a balanced budget.”

Under the proposals, a two-hour parking charge of £1.60 would return at most council car parks in Wakefield.

The charge to park for two hours in most car parks in Castleford and Pontefract will be £1.20.

The cost to park in Ossett, Normanton and South Elmsall for the same length of time will be 60p.

Parking at Newmillerdam and Anglers country parks will be £1.

The charges are the same as those before the pandemic.

Parking charges in the district have not been increased since 2016.

The report adds: “When compared to parking charges applied by neighbouring local authorities and to private parking provision in the district, the proposed reintroduced charges will continue to represent good value and are in line with current market rates.

“Reintroducing parking charges will ease the pressure on the council’s revenue budget, which would otherwise have to be found from efficiencies/savings elsewhere in council services.”

The proposal also includes temporarily suspending parking charges during “cultural and community events.”

Cabinet members will consider the proposals at a meeting on February 14.

