Free Courses for Jobs is a Government backed national campaign designed to boost the economic recovery following the Covid-19 outbreak and to help fill the skills gap.

To address the rising demand for jobs, Wakefield College is offering adults a free programme in Level 3 Health and Social Care – providing them with the skills and knowledge to work in the Health and Social Care sector.

After completing the 18-month programme, learners can progress into a wide range of job roles in the industry or onto a Foundation Degree in Health and Well-Being at University Centre at the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group.

People who take on the course will get the skills necessary to complete a Level 3 diploma for Early Years Workforce and a Level 3 Health and Social Care

For those considering a career or upskilling in the early years sector, both colleges are offering adults a free space on a Level 3 Diploma for the Early Years Workforce. This will enable them to become a fully qualified early years educator and to work with children under the age of seven.

Starting on April 19 at Castleford College and Wakefield College, the course will be delivered one day a week on a Wednesday, over two years.

Once completed, learners can enter a range of roles in the sector or continue their studies at a higher level, including the University Centre at the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group’s Level 4/5 Early Years Foundation Degree.

Carla Cantrell, Group Head of Department - Care and Early Years at the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group, said: “Whether you’re looking to expand your skills or change your career path, our programmes in Health and Social Care and Early Years enable adults to boost their job opportunities and prospects, at no cost.

The courses that people can take will be held in Wakefield college (pictured) or Castleford college

"This can not only enable learners to enter their dream careers, but allow those currently working in both sectors to earn a higher wage and develop into higher-skilled roles. The nature of the courses also mean that they can be delivered flexibly around other commitments, including existing work or raising a family.”

“If learners want to continue to expand their skillset before entering the industry after completing their programme, they can also advance onto their degree-level studies right here at Wakefield College – opening the door for them to reach even greater opportunities in both industries,” she added.

The University Centre at the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group delivers a range of higher education programmes across its colleges including Castleford College, Wakefield College and Selby College.

Both courses are free for students who are 19 or over who live within West Yorkshire at the start of their course and do not already have a Level 3 qualification or higher.

Wakefield and Castleford colleges are offering courses for adults to retrain and upskill in key sectors

Any adult in England who is earning under the real living wage or is unemployed will also be able to access these qualifications for free, regardless of their prior qualifications.