Free inking at Wakefield tattoo studio for Prince of Wales Hospice

A PAIR OF tattoo artists are raising money for The Prince of Wales Hospice.

By Julie Marshall
Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 5:15 pm
Updated Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 5:16 pm

Laura Robson and Danny Tymon, from Wakefield studio Tattoo Journey on King Street, will be offering free tattoos from a set selection for a minimum donation of £5 for the charity on Saturday.

Laura said: “It’s a walk-in event from 11am-4pm. There will be drinks while you wait and the time slots will only be 15-20 minutes per tattoo.”

She added: “We are raising money for the Prince of Wales Hospice in memory of some of my family members and a few of my friend’s family members who we lost to cancer.”

Laura Robson and Danny Tymon, from Wakefield studio Tattoo Journey are holding a charity event for Prince of Wales Hospice

More details on the Tattoo Journey Facebook page and the offer is for over 18s only..

