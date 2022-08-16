Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be free rides and ice cream at the Annual Crofton Fun Day tomorrow.

The event is being held at The Sidings between 11am and 2pm on Wednesday.

There will also be a quiz, a dog show, a performance by the Majorettes, stalls and food available.

Coun Maureen Cummings for Crofton, Ryhill and Walton said: “I've ordered cooler weather so come along and enjoy the entertainment, stalls, bring the children for free rides and ice cream and don't forget the dog for the annual dog show, lots to see lots to do, come and spend the afternoon with us.

"A massive thanks to Crofton Parish Council for once again sponsoring the rides and Live Crofton for the ice cream.

"A special thanks to Crofton Young People’s Association for sponsoring the activity stall and Ellie Barnes the face painter.

"Christine and her team from Beavers will be providing food and refreshments.