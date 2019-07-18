Friarwood Festival set to return to Valley Gardens

LIVE MUSIC will be returning to the Valley Gardens next month.

The second Friarwood festival will be back in August and will be a day of celebration to help raise money for the gardens.

It has been organised by the Friends of Friarwood Valley Gardens after last year’s festival raised more than £18,000 and attracted more than 1,000 people.

Rachel Riley, Friends of Friarwood Valley Gardens volunteer, said: “We loved putting on this event last year and we can’t wait to do the same again. It’s all about giving back to the community and celebrating the Valley Gardens, it’s been such a big part of Pontefract and the lives of people who live there for almost 70 years.

“We’d like to thank the organisations, sponsors and local businesses who helped us get this event off the ground. It was such a success last year, hopefully this year ill be bigger and better.”

The event will take place on Saturday, August 17 at the Valley Gardens, with live music between 2pm and 9pm.

Bands and artists on the line up include Sandra’s Wedding, Tiffany Belle, Scott Phoenix, Sharp Rose, Supersonnets, Gary Middleton, Big Day and The Turnarounds.

There will also be food, drinks and family activities including face and glitter painting, family yoga sessions, penalty shoot out, slime stall and mini maestros musical sessions.

Entry to the festival is free, but donations to Friends of Friarwood Valley Gardens will be welcomed. They will go towards new playground equipment, benches and the upkeep of the Valley Gardens.