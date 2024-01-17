Frickley Athletic launch commemorative shirt to mark 40th anniversary of the Miners' Strike
and live on Freeview channel 276
These shirts replicate what the Frickley players wore during the 1983/84 season with a modern twist. Underneath the badge, the words ‘commemorating 40 years’ and on the neck ‘the Miners United will never be defeated’.
These shirts will also be available for general sale, with each shirt having a unique number, in a very limited capacity, only available until February 29 or while stocks last.
Shirts will be £45 in all sizes available for the standard shirts, and will go on sale at 9am on Friday, January 19 on the club shop website.
Alternatively, shirts can be ordered from Phil Cooper by either emailing [email protected] or calling 07984 800058 to order for collection or shipping.
Please note that orders will be placed with the supplier in a single batch after February 29 or when stocks run out and they will take around eight weeks to arrive from that point.
In addition to the limited edition shirt release, the club will be offering free entry to any ex miners who wish to attend the game with Rossington on March 16. Again, please email or call Phil to get allocated a ticket.
There will be plenty more planned for this day as well so keep your eyes peeled on the club’s social media channels for more information.
A great opportunity to commemorate the history of the club and the local area on the anniversary of such a major event. So don’t miss out on your anniversary shirt.