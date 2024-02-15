Frickley Athletic mark the 40th year anniversary of the Miner's Strike with fundraiser

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for a plaque to remember the miners who died in service at South Elmsall and Frickley Colliery.A total of 117 miners from 1903 to 1993, went to work and never came home from their respective shifts - the brass plaque with each miners name will be placed by the Winding Wheel at the Action Coach, Westfield Lane Stadium.As part of the 40 year commemoration the club have already released a retro shirt replicating the 83/84 season which has now sold out, leaving the plaque as the next project the club are hoping to raise the £1795 required to have this made and installed before the 40th anniversary game against Rossington on March 16th.The game against Rossington will be free to attended for all miners who worked down the pit.