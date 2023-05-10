News you can trust since 1852
From Abba to Bucks Fizz - Eurovision fever comes to Kinsley care home

Residents at Hemsworth Park Care Home in Kinsley are embracing Eurovision fever and bringing the house down with their own take on some of the contest’s most famous performances.

By Leanne Clarke
Published 10th May 2023, 11:37 BST- 1 min read

Over 100 Four Seasons Health Care Group care homes across the UK are taking part in the event with residents and carers taking inspiration from previous winners including Abba, Brotherhood of Man and Bucks Fizz.

Those who are a little too shy to take to the stage are representing the judges from different countries and scoring the acts, who will be trying their best to avoid nil points!

As well as some spectacular shows, residents are enjoying a culinary trip around some of the contest’s participating countries and spending time reminiscing about past Eurovisions, dating back to the inaugural event in 1956, won by Switzerland.

Residents and team members take inspiration from Abba.Residents and team members take inspiration from Abba.
Resident Peggy Batchelor, 94, said: “I was lucky enough to be in the audience at the 1972 Eurovision Contest in Edinburgh as a family member was in a local band and was given tickets.

"We got all dressed up and my husband wore a tuxedo. It was such a memorable night; The New Seekers came second place.”

Steve Gardner, who heads up the Magic Moments activities programme at Four Seasons Health Care Group, said: “Our residents and team members have really embraced everything Eurovision and have been putting on some amazing performances of their own.

"We’ve also enjoyed sharing our memories of some of the most famous Eurovision entries over the years which has got us all singing along. Douze points all round!”

Residents and carers take to the stage for their own Eurovision.Residents and carers take to the stage for their own Eurovision.
Connie Brownjohn, 93, enjoying the fun.Connie Brownjohn, 93, enjoying the fun.
Team member Hannah Lebrecht with resident Edna Grant.Team member Hannah Lebrecht with resident Edna Grant.
Resident Jean Segar , 91, will be cheering on the UK's Mae Muller.Resident Jean Segar , 91, will be cheering on the UK's Mae Muller.
