From Batman and Bumblebee to Darth Vader and Chewbacca - 33 photos from the Star Walk weekend at Trinity

Superheroes, Star Wars, Disney Princesses and dinosaurs from Jurassic World battled it out for shoppers’ attention at the weekend as Trinity Walk held its popular Star Walk event for 2023.

By Leanne Clarke
Published 2nd May 2023, 13:41 BST

On Saturday and Sunday the centre was packed with shoppers all hoping to catch a glimpse of their favourite characters.

The free Star Walk saw heroes - and villans - from the big screen visit the centre to help raise funds for West Yorkshire’s Forget Me Not children’s hospice.

Lucy Grice, Trinity Walk’s marketing manager, said: “What an amazing two days here at Trinity Walk packed with people, characters and cars.

"It’s been the biggest Star Walk event yet in terms of footfall and characters – so a massive thank you to every single person who visited over those two days. All the kind donations have now been sent back to Forget Me Not children’s hospice where they are beginning the big job of counting it all.

“It’s hard to say what was the most popular element of Star Walk as every single character had a queue of people wanting to meet them from our cosplay Iron Man and Spiderman to princesses and Star Wars characters - and of course Bumblebee.

" The movie cars and props proved a real winner too and we are already starting work on our sequel event, Star Walk 4, which we hope to run in late October.

“The Wakefield Car Show organised by the BID was really good on the Sunday too and really added to a bumper free weekend to showcase what Trinity Walk and Wakefield city centre has to offer.”

Did we get a photo of you with a superhero? Take a look!

*Photos taken by John Clifton. (John Clifton Photography Ltd)

Ironman had a stroll around the shops looking for his latest gadget.

1. Ironman

Ironman had a stroll around the shops looking for his latest gadget. Photo: John Clifton

The Disney princesses were a huge hit.

2. Princess

The Disney princesses were a huge hit. Photo: John Clifton

Batman was out meeting and greeting visitors.

3. Batman

Batman was out meeting and greeting visitors. Photo: John Clifton

Ghostbusters were in town to keep an eye out for any paranormal activity.

4. Who you gonna call?

Ghostbusters were in town to keep an eye out for any paranormal activity. Photo: John Clifton

