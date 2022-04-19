From Batman and Spider-Man to Deadpool and Chewbacca - 31 photos from the superhero weekend at Trinity Walk

From Marvel's Spider-Man, Iron Man and Thor to Transformer Bumblebee, Deadpool and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, kids - and grown-ups - loved stopping to chat to the real-life superheroes over the Easter weekend.

The free Star Walk saw heroes - and villans - from the big screen visit the centre to help raise funds for West Yorkshire’s Forget Me Not children’s hospice.

Transformer's Bumblebee, Predator, Batman, Wonder Woman, Deadpool and many other favourites were walking with the crowd along with vehicles from movies and TV, including the A-Team van, Lightening McQueen, Del-Boy's three wheeler and the magnificant Optimus Prime truck.

Did we get a photo of you with a superhero? Take a look!

The event was supported by various groups including The Cosmaniacs, CPM Entertainers, Egglestone Limousines, 5th Legion, UK Garrison 501th Legion, Simon Reed, ADT Haulage, Tanya cosplay and friends.

