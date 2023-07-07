News you can trust since 1852
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Wakefield in the 1980s.Wakefield in the 1980s.
Wakefield in the 1980s.

From Coronation Street to the Wild West - here's 21 nostalgic photos of Wakefield in the 80s

From a star of the cobbles to schoolday fun – we’ve been through our archives and found this lovely bunch of memories.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 7th Jul 2023, 11:30 BST

Take a look through!

And just in case you missed it – here’s a nostalgic look back at Pontefract! From Buttercross in the 1940s to the maternity hospital in the 70s - here's a nostalgic look back at Pontefract through the years

TV personality Chalkley Whiteley at the Star Inn, Kirkhamgate smashing open charity collection bottle.

1. December 1984

TV personality Chalkley Whiteley at the Star Inn, Kirkhamgate smashing open charity collection bottle. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Joanne Shaw with England table tennis trophies

2. December 1984

Joanne Shaw with England table tennis trophies Photo: s

Photo Sales
January 7 1985 - Flanshaw dam presentation to junior anglers

3. 1985

January 7 1985 - Flanshaw dam presentation to junior anglers Photo: s

Photo Sales
Common Road first school South Kirkby, kids playing in snow

4. January 1985

Common Road first school South Kirkby, kids playing in snow Photo: s

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:WakefieldPontefract