From GCSEs to health and beauty - adult learners recognised at awards ceremony

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The awards follow another successful year for all learners who have studied with the council-run service.

For the fifth year in a row there has been a 100 per cent pass rate for adults studying GCSE English and Maths with Wakefield Council’s Adult Education Service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Michael Graham, Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Growth, said: “Congratulations to all the winners and everyone of our students who have passed their exams with flying colours!

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Winner Moji Smith with Rob Foreman, Wakefield Adult Education’s Chair of Governors

“We are so proud of their achievements. They are an inspiration to the rest of us as their desire to learn has led them to make the time in their busy lives to study, alongside work or caring responsibilities.

“It’s never too late to gain new qualifications or learn new skills and it can open up new opportunities for personal growth and new careers.”

Adult learners can study for qualifications and new skills, ranging from GCSEs to digital skills, bookkeeping or health and beauty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moji Smith won the Pride of Wakefield award which is given to an outstanding learner who has had the biggest journey during her learning. She has been studying hairdressing.

Anthony Murray, winner of the Learning for Life award

Alongside her studies, Moji has been volunteering at a local residential care home, that supports residents with end of life care.

Joining Moji in receiving awards were Anthony Murray, winner of the Learning for Life award, and Stephanie Williams who won the Learning for Work prize.