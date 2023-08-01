From mining coal to lifting the Challenge Cup: Featherstone Rovers Foundation receive grant to celebrate town's history

The ‘Pit to the Pitch’ Project will celebrate the history and traditions of the proud northern Rugby League Club and its association with the heritage of coal mining in the town.

The project will share the traditions that these two themes have brought to such a small town through a series of events and activities for all members of the community, and aims to inspire children and young people from Featherstone as they learn about how a group of men went from mining coal to lifting the The Challenge Cup.

The project will enable people of all ages to learn about the local history and be proud of their community including finding out all about the local area, local Mining history, the geography behind how coal is formed and the historic club.

Featherstone Rovers have announced that, thanks to a grant from Wakefield Council, they will be working on a project to inspire the local community

The Foundation has teamed up with a host of creative experts, including a local Artist, local Author Ian Clayton and ‘Join the Momentum’ dance who will tell the story of the town and club’s history through creative activities, including a permanent art feature within the Millennium Stadium,creative writing workshops and a dance piece which will be performed on the hallowed turf at Post Office Road Stadium.

Amy Hardman, Head of Featherstone Rovers Foundation, said: “From initially writing an idea on paper we are thrilled we can now bring this ‘Pit to the Pitch’ project to life.

"We want to really honour the communities history and how a group of Miners helped to put Featherstone on the map.”

Sarah Elston Director of Join The Momentum said: “Having worked within the Featherstone community for years, we are excited to help bring this special project to life.

"There’s some great stories to be shared and it will be an honour to work with other creatives to deliver insightful workshops which will lead to some fantastic pieces of work, some that will be enjoyed for years to come!”