From Pandora to TK Maxx here are 10 Christmas jobs you can apply for in Wakefield now

Christmas is creeping up and retailers across the Wakefield district has plenty of temporary vacancies to cover the festive period.

The run-up to Christmas is the busiest time of year for many shops, many of which take on extra staff as the number of customers spikes.

Here are just some of the jobs that are currently available for those looking for temporary work in the run up to the festive period:

Pandora

Seasonal Sales Assistant - Wakefield (fixed term contract, minimum 16 hours).

Currently seeking enthusiastic and results-driven seasonal sales assistants to join the team for the festive period. They will also be looking to fill their open permanent sales assistant vacancies with the top performing seasonal employees. Temporary contracts will end on Sunday, January 8.

For more information click here.

The Entertainer

Seasonal Sales Assistant, 12 hours.

The Entertainer at Wakefield Trinity Walk Shopping Centre is looking for someone with a passion for toys, customer service and an enthusiastic personality. Contracts to suit everyone who is looking to earn some extra money in the run up to Christmas, from working at the till, to helping behind the scenes in ‘Santa’s Workshop’

For more information click here.

The Perfume Shop

Christmas Sales Assistant, Wakefield. Contract until January 7 2023. Responsibilities including gretting customers, demonstrate products and assist customers, assist with gift wrapping, ribbons and engraving, taking payments.

For more information click here.

Santa

Toby Carvery in Wakefield are needing a Santa! You will spread festive cheer and create memories families treasure forever. You’ll bring the magic to Breakfast with Santa, delivering gifts and putting smiles on faces with your joyous personality.

For more information click here.

Costa Coffee

A barista is needed at Wakefield Costa.

You’ll need a passion for delivering excellence in everything you do, good communication skills because you will be talking to customers daily, courage to show your confidence and you will often need to multitask, therefore a hard-working attitude is key.

For more information click here.

Royal Mail Group

Seasonal Mail Sorters are needed in Normanton. You’ll play a key role in delivering Christmas to the nation. On a daily basis you’ll unload mail and parcels from vans, move them through plus help sort letters. It’s an important, hands-on role, ensuring every parcel, letter and present reaches their final destination, safely.

Shifts include: Lates: Mon to Sat, 2pm-10pm (£12.99 p/h). Nights: Monday to Saturday, 10pm-6pm (£14.49 p/h) Earlies: Monday to Saturday,6am-2pm (£11.99 p/h) and Sundays: various shifts (£14.99 p/h to £16.99 p/h, depending on shift)

For more information and to apply click here.

Ernest Jones

Castleford’s Ernest Jones requires a temporary Christmas sales assistant. Up to 12 hours per week. While you may not specifically have jewellery experience, you will certainly have an interest in jewellery products and brands. A positive, ‘can-do’ attitude is essential, with a natural ability for striking up a conversation with a diverse range of customers.

For more information click here.

Santa, Castleford

As Santa at the Winding Wheel - Harvester you will spread festive cheer and create memories families treasure forever. You’ll bring the magic to Breakfast with Santa, delivering gifts and putting smiles on faces with your joyous personality.

For more information click here.

TK Maxx

Temporary retail assistants are needed in Wakefield. Various hours available, Monday to Sunday.

For more information click here.

Game

Temporary Sales Assistant- GAME Wakefield.

For more information click here

Tesco

Recruiting festive colleagues. You must be over the age of 18 to apply for this role.