There are a number of courses ranging from health and wellbeing, volunteering, sewing, jewellery-making and pottery to maths, English, digital skills, accounting and starting a business.

The new January to July 2023 course guide has been published and free Welcome to Learning events are being held early in 2023 so prospective learners can get expert advice to help them find the right course.

The course guide is being delivered to every household and is also available online at www.wakefield.gov.uk/AdultEd and contains information on the classes available, with courses ranging from health and wellbeing, volunteering, sewing, jewellery-making and pottery to maths, English, digital skills, accounting and starting a business.

Coun Denise Jeffery, Leader of Wakefield Council, said:“If you’ve made it your new year’s resolution to find a new job or explore a new skill that you’ve always been interested in, our adult education courses are a great place to start.

“Our Welcome to Learning events are a way to speak one-to-one with experienced staff who can give personalised advice on the right course or qualification.

“I am sure that anyone attending will find there is a course for them, whether they’re starting from scratch or looking to top up their skills.”

Those who are unemployed or earn less than £21,255 are eligible for a free course, as well as subsidised travel and childcare, to help get them into work or boost their career.

However, many of courses are free.