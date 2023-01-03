Here are some of the key events happening in Wakefield in 2023 to pop in your diary.

Now in the first week of 2023, it is the perfect time to save some dates and even book time off work to attend some of these free and low cost events in Wakefield.

From the renowned Rhubarb Festival in February to Pontefract’s annual Liquorice Festival in July, here are some to pop in your diary.

Events will also be announced throughout the year so it is worth keeping up to date with the Express for the latest information.

Undefined: readMore

1. NYWE-30-12-22-datesforthediary8-YOR Here are seven dates to pop in your diary for free and low cost events in 2023. Photo: National World Photo Sales

2. Wakefield annual's Rhubarb Festival Wakefield’s celebration of its most famous vegetable returns to paint the city pink from February 17-19 2023. The Rhubarb Festival is one of the first food and drink festivals in the national calendar. The festival will run from 10am – 5pm on February Friday 17 & Saturday 18, and 10am – 4pm on February Sunday 19 2023. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

3. Funtopia Funtopia, ‘the BIG day out for little kids’ is coming to Thornes Park on Thursday April 13 2023. The autism friendly session runs from 10.30am to 11.30am with the main session on from 11.30am to 5.30pm. Photo: Wakefield Council Photo Sales

4. WordFest This May, local libraries and other venues across the Wakefield district are celebrating words by holding a wide range of free, exciting events and activities for WordFest. the month-long festival runs from Monday May to Wednesday May 31 2023. Photo: National World Photo Sales