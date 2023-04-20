From Wakefield to Weatherfield: Meet the Wakefield nurse who helped bring Ryan Connor's acid burns to life

Ryan was left with severe burns after evil Justin Rutherford threw acid at him (Photo: The Mid-Yorks Hospitals NHS Trust)

Coronation Street character Ryan Conner was left with severe burns after evil Justin Rutherford threw acid at him, while his intended target was Daisy Midgeley in dramatic scenes shown earlier this month.

In last night’s episode, Ryan told the surgeon he’s ready to look at his injuries and we all see his life-long scars for the first time.

Pinderfields’ nurse Paul Blakemore was on hand to help make-up artists ensure the prosthetics used were as life-like as possible.

Ryan was left with severe burns after evil Justin Rutherford threw acid at him (Photo: ITV)

Paul also advised the set crew on the hospital environment, script writers on medical terminology and the dialogue between clinicians and patients and he spoke to actor Ryan Prescott, who plays fictional Ryan, about the physical and emotional impact of the injury.

He also altered props to ensure they displayed the expected observations such as heart rate and blood pressure for a patient like Ryan, to make sure everything was as accurate as it could be.

Paul said: “I advised on the colour tones of the burns with the purpose to make them look as authentic as possible. I applied dressings to the burn areas which had to be replicated precisely each day for continuity (not something I was used to on our Burns Unit) and also sited IV cannulas with the same attention to continuity.

"It was important to have the hospital bed area be as realistic as possible which included elevating the injured arm on pillows, having call light and water glass close to hand. Having staff be bare below the elbows. Things that should be routine in a true hospital setting.

Paul said the directors were very appreciative of any suggestions to enhance the look of the bed area or physicality of the actor and asked advice which he was happy to give.

“I was asked by researchers for authenticity and accuracy of scripts also, particularly of the narrative between members of the medical team and Ryan the acid attack survivor. For example, explaining about the need for skin grafting.

“A very proud moment was when I was asked to attend a meet and greet by HRH Princess Anne who is patron to The Acid Survivors Trust International (A.S.T.I.). She had many questions about my regular work and the work I was doing at the studio.

"The whole experience has been fantastic. I set out to help with not knowing quite what to expect or what was expected of me.